The Gilded Age season 2 premiere date: A reveal soon?

What in the world is going on when it comes to The Gilded Age season 2 over at HBO? We don’t think that it would blow anyone’s mind that we are intent on learning more news about the show and the future soon. How can we not, all things considered?

Let’s just put it this way — production on the second season has been done for a long time now. This is a show that has not been impacted by the SAG-AFTRA or WGA strikes. Rather, it is just waiting in the wings for the network to figure out what it wants to do with it. We do remain perplexed that they have waited as long as they have to reveal anything further on the subject of its future, but we do tend to think that this could be changing soon.

As a matter of fact, could you even argue that it could change over the weekend? Here is the case you could make for it. On Sunday night, we are finally going to see the long-awaited premiere of Winning Time, which will give us a window into the continued world of the Los Angeles Lakers’ dynasty of the 1980’s. Sure, this show and The Gilded Age may not necessarily have a ton in common, but we do tend to think that there’s going to be a real desire to make some sort of splashy premiere-date announcement. Since they can’t rely on the cast to do anything due to the strike, will the network take matters into their own hands?

If we are meant to see Christine Baranski and the rest of the cast back in September or October, an announcement this weekend makes a certain measure of sense. Otherwise … well, we do recognize that we are going to be facing a long wait and we need to be rather patient.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on The Gilded Age now, including other insight on the future

Do you think that we are going to get some further information soon when it comes to The Gilded Age season 2?

Be sure to let us know right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some additional updates.

(Photo: HBO.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







