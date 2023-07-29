The Gilded Age season 2 premiere date: Still set for this year?

Are we still going to be seeing The Gilded Age season 2 premiere on HBO at some point this calendar year? If you do have some element of concern on this subject, let’s just go ahead and say that we understand!

After all, consider this for a moment here. Once upon a time, there were some considerable rumors out there suggesting that the Julian Fellowes period drama was going to be appearing when it comes to September. However, nothing has been announced yet, and we are almost at the end of July!

So is it possible that HBO is going to change their minds on a date here? While they have never confirmed a specific month for The Gilded Age, they have said previously that it is coming out this year. That may still be the case, but we suddenly would not be altogether shocked if we are waiting until either October or November.

Just go ahead and remember this — in the wake of what is going on here with the actors and writers’ strikes, networks are not able to get as much content in the bank. Yes, this would all be avoided if SAG-AFTRA and WGA members were paid what they deserve … but that still has not happened yet, much to our frustration. A delay to this series in particular would probably be hardest to stomach since production has been wrapped for a really long period of time already … but we still cannot rule anything out.

Heck, if no date gets announced for the next couple of months and the strikes continue, we actually wonder if season 2 could air on Sundays rather than Mondays. The longer all of this goes, the more that any completed show is going to be thought of as some sort of commodity.

