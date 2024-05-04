The Acolyte season 1 trailer, premiere date, and more

Come Tuesday, June 4, you are going to see The Acolyte season 1 premiere on Disney+ — are you ready for something twisted?

In honor of today being Star Wars Day the folks over at Disney+ have released a brand-new look at what lies ahead, and let’s just say that it’s understandable if your hype meter is now navigating somewhere of the charts.

If you head over to the link here, you can see what is a pretty effective new trailer that highlights some of what’s coming in a show that looks to be dark, intense, but also still in the vein of what to expect from this universe. The logline cements the story in basic terms:

An investigation into a shocking crime spree pits a respected Jedi Master (Lee Jung-jae) against a dangerous warrior from his past (Amandla Stenberg). As more clues emerge, they travel down a dark path where sinister forces reveal all is not what it seems….

Lee is an actor who you best know as Gi-hun from Squid Game, and here he presents himself in a different light as said Jedi Master. The trailer includes some references to Sith lore, plus also some really impressive character design. It feels action-heavy and yet, also somewhat grounded. If we had to pin it somewhere tonally within the other series that have come out at Disney+, it feels like a cross between Ahsoka and Andor, which is widely regarded critically as the most successful of any of these shows.

The first two episodes are going to be made available on launch day — think of that as Disney’s way to try and get you hooked. From there on out, the show will shift over to more of a weekly release. If you love all things Star Wars, there is at least a good chance you will love this.

What do you most want to see on The Acolyte season 1 leading up to its premiere over on Disney+?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

