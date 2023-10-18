American Horror Story: Delicate episode 5: Cast member on ‘twists’

Are you ready to check out American Horror Story: Delicate episode 5 on FX? We hope so, as the end of part 1 is right around the corner. Tonight serves as the final episode before a fairly long hiatus and while we wish there was something more to share on a return date right now, there isn’t … and we could be waiting a good while for that. Just consider that, at least for the time being, a massive symptom of the SAG-AFTRA strike. (Or, to be more specific, the networks and streamers not paying these hard-working performers what they deserve.)

So while we wait for the new episode to arrive in a handful of hours, why not share a tease from one of the major players?

If you head over to the link here now, you can see Michaela Jaé Rodriguez (Nicolette) share a tease for some of the “twists” that are coming up tonight in a video recorded prior to the strike. While there may not be any sort of major spoiler in here, it is another reminder that nothing right now on the show is straightforward.

At the moment, there are a lot of reasons to not trust Nicolette, especially since she is Talia’s house manager and, beyond just that, the two are closer to Dex. Meanwhile, it feels like Dex could be up to no good, especially because of the clear resemblance between Sonia and his late wife Adeline. Is she still alive, or has she cursed Anna on some level? These are big questions.

Here’s another one — how much can we trust Kim Kardashian’s character of Siobhan? For the time being, we certainly don’t and there is no real reason for that to change.

