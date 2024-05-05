Gen V season 2 will not recast Andre after Chance Perdomo death

Following the shocking and tragic death of Chance Perdomo last March, the producers of Gen V are charting a path forward. This includes them opting against recasting his character of Andre Anderson, one of the main protagonists at the heart of the series.

In a statement on the show’s Instagram page, the producers indicated that their plan moving forward is to tell a different sort of story, while honoring the work that Chance brought to the series:

“As we continue to navigate the tragic loss of Chance Perdomo, everyone at Gen V is determined to find the best way to pay respect to his memory … We won’t be recasting the role, because no one can replace Chance. Instead, we have been taking the time and space to recraft our Season 2 storylines as we begin production in May.”

This does feel like the right way to move forward with the story, largely because any potential recast would have just struggled in the shadow of the late actor. There are a number of different ways in which the story could progress without Andre, but we’ll save more speculation about that for another time.

The cast of the Prime Video series have spent the past several weeks mourning the loss of their co-star, who died in a motorcycle accident. When filming officially begins, we are sure that his memory will be front of mind in a lot of work that they do. With the time and effort put into shows like this, often a cast and crew can feel like a second family to each other. This is what makes a loss like this all the more devastating.

While Gen V may at its core be a largely satiric take on superheroes and college as an institution, there is a big heart underneath a lot of it for many of the main characters. We do have confidence in the producers to come up with a tribute to Chance within that is both moving and also appropriate for the world.

Our thoughts and condolences continue to go out to Perdomo’s loved ones during this difficult time.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







