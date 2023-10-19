Magnum PI season 5 episode 13: Magnum’s money mystery

What is Magnum using all of his hard-earned money for on Magnum PI season 5 episode 13? This was a mystery for most of the hour.

Honestly, we’ll start off here by saying that we more we got into this episode, the more that we wondered if Thomas was saving up money for an engagement ring for Higgins, but did not want to admit to it just yet. However, he later said at the end of the episode that he was sending money to a PI he worked with back home when he was a kid.

Could he be doing that and also be saving up money for a ring at the same time? We would not put it past him, since we’re sure that he is already thinking about taking the next step in their relationship. Why in the world wouldn’t he be?

The bigger question we just wonder is whether or not all of this is going to end up becoming more of a big thread closer to the end of the season. After all, remember this for a moment here — there isn’t really that much of a long-term Magnum / Higgins story right now beyond their engagement, and we know that one could surface closer to the end of the season. Doesn’t it make some sense for the writers to be planting some seeds?

Elsewhere in this episode, we got a really entertaining case for Katsumoto as he did his impression of an employee from the Original Beef over on The Bear. Meanwhile, Cade ended up learning more about the horrific and heartbreaking acts of Japanese interment camps, and in one of the most inspirational moments of the episode, TC (with some encouragement) made one of the biggest steps forward in his recovery. He still has a ways to go, but it is progress!

Related – Magnum PI season 6 is not currently being shopped around

What did you think overall about the events of Magnum PI season 5 episode 13?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are some other updates coming up soon.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







