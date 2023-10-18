Magnum PI season 6 not currently being shopped elsewhere

While we prepare to check out the latest Magnum PI season 5 episode tonight, we have some news to share on the future. Is it a death sentence for a possible season 6? Hardly, but it is a reminder of where things stand at the moment.

In a new interview with TVLine, showrunner Eric Guggenheim confirmed what a lot of us have feared — for the time being, the studios are not currently shopping another season anywhere else. However, there is also still a chance that changes:

“To my knowledge, it is not currently being shopped. I don’t want to give false hope … Shows getting canceled and coming back, or getting picked up and then cancelled, has become such a normal occurrence in recent years. And obviously there have been countless revivals. So given all that, I think anything is possible. For now, though, I’m just hoping the fans really enjoy these 10 episodes, and that new viewers are able to discover the show.”

Could all of this change down the road? It is certainly possible if the ratings are great for the rest of the season, but we should also note that if the ratings surge, NBC could end up picking the show back up themselves. That is the thing about them possibly changing their minds — there is really no need for them to shop it around if they are interested in bringing it back themselves.

As Guggenheim notes here, though, we do have a lot of episodes still coming, and the second half of season 5 has been nothing short of thrilling so far. We have also heard the EP say in the past that no matter what happens, there is a satisfying ending in the season 5 finale — while there are some stories that could’ve been picked up in a possible season 6, it does not seem as though there is going to be some sort of giant cliffhanger.

