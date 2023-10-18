Dancing with the Stars 32: Charity Lawson closes Disney Week

We anticipate that closing out tonight’s Dancing with the Stars season 32 episode was a tall order. This was Disney Week! The stakes are always going to be sky-high at the end of a show.

Luckily, we can at least say this: Charity Lawson is the sort of person who should be easily up for the task. We are talking here about someone who has shown tremendous upside so far and has gotten some great scores — also, she’s probably not going anywhere in the near future thanks to having the support of Bachelor Nation at her back.

Here’s another reason why Charity’s performance was so challenging here — we’re talking here about a routine set to “Part of Your World.” Given the recent success of The Little Mermaid, that was of course going to create even more hype and excitement! This is a classic song that has been around for decades, and there is such a deep, emotional meaning to the newest iteration of it, as well.

So how was the routine? Well, we do think that this was every bit wat a lot of people out there would want! Artem Chigvintsev did a really good job of choreographing this routine and get a lot of content within a really short period of time, and we know that this was not an altogether easy thing to do. You have to both recreate the magic of the Disney movie and yet, at the same time also find a way to get some real content in here.

Of course, the scores for Charity were pretty darn strong across the board. While it was not enough to get them #1 on the night, it was certainly solid enough to make us think that they will be around for a really long time.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

