Yellowstone season 5: Cole Hauser teases Taylor Sheridan change

Is something going to be different behind the scenes at Yellowstone through the remainder of season 5? It seems that there’s a good chance of it!

For some more evidence of this, all we have to do is look towards the man behind Rip Wheeler in Cole Hauser. He’s getting set to kick off production again, and it seems like executive producer Taylor Sheridan could be even more involved than usual — and that says a lot.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more Yellowstone season 5 videos!

Speaking to People, Hauser teased that there is a strong likelihood that Sheridan (who has also acted on the show) could be behind the cameras as director for the first time since the end of season 4:

“I think he’s going to direct some [episodes]. So I’m excited about that. Just get back up in Montana and go to work. It’s been a year and a half, so I’m excited to see my castmates, and to see Kelly. I can’t wait to work with her again.”

Sheridan directed all of the first season and then the final episodes of season 4, but we always think this show is going to be at its best when he can contribute in all aspects — even if this show has a small but fantastic stable of directors that they pull from, and we anticipate seeing some of them back, as well.

We know that Sheridan is incredibly busy at the moment, given that he is also preparing 1923 season 2 in addition to the return of Yellowstone. Meanwhile, the future of one of his other shows right now in Special Ops: Lioness is up in the air. He executive-produces other series, as well, but with these three he’s responsible for writing or co-writing almost all of the episodes, making him one of the most prolific people in this profession.

Related – Be sure to get some more discussion now on Yellowstone, including some more thoughts on possible return dates

What are you most hoping to see within the second half of Yellowstone season 5?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are a lot of other updates ahead, and we don’t want you to miss them.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







