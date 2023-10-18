Dancing with the Stars 32: Did Jason Mraz’s Disney dance win big?

Tonight on Dancing with the Stars 32 was Disney 100 week — did Jason Mraz continue his recent dominance?

Over the past few weeks, the singer has proven himself to be the runaway contender to win the whole show thanks to fantastic routines and a large online following. He was one of the bigger stars going into the season, and we definitely think that is helping him in terms of where he is now.

One thing that was cool about Mraz’s connection to Disney is that there’s a reference to Disneyland in his breakout hit “The Remedy.” As it turns out, the fireworks over the freeway were actually meant to represent the theme park and an important person in his life.

Now, the challenge that Jason faced in this routine was having to bring something new to “A Whole New World” from Aladdin. this is one of the most memorable songs in the history of the Disney catalogue, and it’s also a really different routine than anything that Jason has done so far this competition. He’s excelled at the faster routines, but could he emote in the way necessary to pull this off?

We will say that this is not the strongest routine from Jason overall this season, but that is testament mostly to him being so strong for most of the season. They did not get any 9’s this time around, but did score a trio of eights. That is something that he can build on, and of course, we’re going to see what exactly the future holds here. After this, though, we didn’t necessarily think that Mraz was going to end the night with the top scores. He doesn’t need to, since he has done so well with competitions over time.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

