Dancing with the Stars 32 week 4: Who will be eliminated?

As we prepare for week 4 of Dancing with the Stars season 32, let’s tackle the all-important question now. Who could be eliminated out of the remaining contestants?

On paper, you can argue that this is probably a race between a couple of guys sitting near the bottom. Mauricio Umansky and Adrian Peterson have both been in danger before, we do think there are some fair questions about the size of their fan bases versus just about everyone else who is a part of the competition. Also, their scores have been consistently lower so far.

If there is one reason why they could both be okay at the moment, it’s simply because the start of most seasons have a few unpredictable eliminations here and there. Could we see a world where Mira Sorvino gets eliminated earlier than expected? Absolutely, but we do think that in general most of the women are significantly stronger than the guys this season. Jason Mraz is the only man in the running who seems primed for a spot in the finale; almost everyone else could go at just about any given point.

With this upcoming week being Disney-themed, we suppose that you could argue for a non-elimination since Dancing with the Stars has done that before. With that being said, though, we don’t think it is going to be possible this season unless you are doing some double-eliminations later on. There just isn’t a lot of room on the schedule, and the producers also cast a pretty heft number of Stars this go-around. That’s great when it comes to variety, but not as great when you remember that there will need to be a lot of eliminations over time.

