Dancing with the Stars 32 week 4: Disney Night spoilers!

As we move into week 4 of Dancing with the Stars 32, why not go ahead and celebrate Disney once again? The ballroom competition has done this before, but this time around it is being brought to yet another level. Why? Think in terms of it being the company’s 100th anniversary. There will be more classic routines than ever and beyond just that, opportunities for people to rise to the top.

Right now, it feels like Ariana Madix, Charity Lawson, and Jason Mraz are the three favorites to potentially win the show, but we are so early on! We certainly have come to know over time that a lot of stuff can change.

For now, what we can go ahead and do is share the full list of routines for all of the remaining contestants — there’s a lot to dive into here!

TV and film star Alyson Hannigan and pro Sasha Farber will perform a Jazz to “Be Our Guest” from “Beauty and the Beast.”

Oscar®-winning actress Mira Sorvino and pro Gleb Savchenko will perform a Waltz to “A Dream Is a Wish Your Heart Makes” from “Cinderella.”

Marvel star Xochitl Gomez and pro Val Chmerkovskiy will perform a Paso Doble to “Un Poco Loco” from “Coco.”

Ariana Madix (“Vanderpump Rules”) and pro Pasha Pashkov will perform a Contemporary to “Into the Unknown” from “Frozen II.”

Singer and social media star Lele Pons and pro Brandon Armstrong will perform a Rumba to “Can You Feel the Love Tonight” from “The Lion King.”

Former Bachelorette Charity Lawson and pro Artem Chigvintsev will perform a Viennese Waltz to “Part of Your World” from “The Little Mermaid.”

GRAMMY®-winning singer Jason Mraz and pro Daniella Karagach will perform a Foxtrot to “A Whole New World” from “Aladdin.”

NFL All-Star Adrian Peterson and pro Britt Stewart will perform a Viennese Waltz to “Baby Mine” from “Dumbo.”

Social media and reality TV star Harry Jowsey and pro Rylee Arnold will perform a Quickstep to “You’ve Got a Friend In Me” from “Toy Story.”

“The Brady Bunch” actor Barry Williams and pro Peta Murgatroyd will perform a Jazz to “He’s a Tramp” from “Lady and the Tramp.”

Real estate mogul and TV star Mauricio Umansky and pro Emma Slater will perform a Paso Doble to “The Sorcerer’s Apprentice” from “Fantasia.”

Who are we most excited to see?

Well, Alyson’s routine should be really great, and we tend to think the costumes for Harry and Rylee will be top-notch. We just appreciate all the nostalgia here, and it feels like there’s a real leaning into classic Disney.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

