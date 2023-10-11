Dancing with the Stars 32 week 3: Tyson Beckford eliminated

As we entered tonight’s Dancing with the Stars 32 week 3, there were a few people we expected to see in danger. Take, first and foremost, Adrian Peterson following his time in the bottom two. Or, Mauricio Umansky, who was there back in the premiere.

While we do think that this season benefits from having a lot of great contenders at the top, there is also a pretty clear divide between them and some of the folks at the bottom. What adds to all of the debate over results is the fact that there is no judges’ save this season. Honestly, that makes sense given that the show should love nothing more than raising eyebrows when a favorite goes home early, or when someone ends up staying longer than they should. This is all a part of what makes the show what it is, for better or for worse.

Now, let’s actually get a little bit more into the results tonight — what we are seeing, and also how a lot of it could impact the show the next few weeks.

After the show tonight, our sentiment was mostly that we were going to end up seeing Adrian be in danger again … but then that didn’t happen! At this point, it was looking like bad news for Mauricio, but he was okay to!

Who was actually sent out?

Tyson Beckford, and this was a somewhat-shocking elimination all things considered. Yet, we’re also talking here about someone who had a smaller voting block that other people, and it never felt like he was a major contender to win this whole thing. Still, it was curious that the show didn’t give us an “exact” bottom two this time around — they kept a certain element of mystery.

(Photo: ABC.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

