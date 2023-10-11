Dancing with the Stars 32: Jason Mraz favorite after Motown night

Tonight on Dancing with the Stars 32, we had Motown night — but did Jason Mraz stay as one of the favorites?

We anticipated entering the season that the singer was going to be pretty good at this, mostly because he’s got such a natural rhythm and groove about what he does. Also, he has a great partner in Daniella Karagach who has done extremely well in the competition in the past.

Going into this performance, we thought that it could be a slip-up for Jason given that the jive is really hard and he’s not one of the younger people on the season. There is a lot of energy here and yet, he delivered on that and really got into the character of the dance, as well! You can really tell that he is just having so much fun on the show and that’s something that we love to see.

Can you believe that he got a 34, including two 9’s, for this routine? This is the best score that we’ve seen for anyone so far this season, and you have to consider him the favorite at the end of the day. It is really just going to come down to viewer votes, but we honestly think that he has one of the biggest fanbases on the show, as well. He’s been around the music industry for decades at this point and he has a dedicated following just when it comes to that. (Also, let’s remind you for a moment that he even has a relatively new album out there!)

So who is Jason’s biggest threat at this point? We’d say that it’s either Charity Lawson or Ariana Madix — in general, the women are significantly stronger than most of the men! That may also help to ensure that Jason stands out from the pack.

