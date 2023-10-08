Dancing with the Stars 32 week 3: Who will be eliminated?

Who is set to be eliminated moving into Dancing with the Stars 32 week 3? There is a lot to think about here already!

So, where should we start? Well, a natural place would be reminding everyone out there that we are entering Motown week, which we think should be an opportunity to really play into the emotion of some of the routines. There are also a lot of super-nostalgic songs within here, as well, and that could influence some of the voting.

As for who is in the most danger entering the week? We don’t think that Jamie Lynn Spears and Adrian Peterson being in the bottom two this past week is any coincidence. That showed that this season in particular, Dancing with the Stars voters are steering clear of contestants who have been attached to controversies. We don’t know if we see the path getting any easier for Peterson. While several NFL players in the past have done extremely well, we’re not all that confident the same can be said for him.

Meanwhile, we’re still not sold on Mauricio Umansky being a long-term fit for the competition after his struggles in week one, coupled with where he was in week 2. We don’t think that many of the guys this time around, save for Jason Mraz, can be thought of as super-serious contenders. Harry Jowsey may stay for a while because he’s got his fans, and Barry Williams definitely has a little bit of nostalgia on his side courtesy of The Brady Bunch.

As a quick reminder, don’t be surprised if someone like Harry makes a big leap in week 3, or if Barry gets much higher scores than he has before. There has been criticism online already that Williams was underscored on his routine during Latin week.

Who do you think is the most likely to be eliminated moving into Dancing with the Stars 32 week 3?

