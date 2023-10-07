Dancing with the Stars 32 week 3 spoilers: Motown Night dances

For those out there who have not heard the news as of yet, Dancing with the Stars 32 week 3 is going to bring something new to the table. After all, Motown Night is here! This will be a chance to see the remaining Stars come out and try to impress with some pretty iconic songs.

We do tend to think that across the board here, we will have a chance to see some great music — and also a chance to see if there are some more surprise rises through the ranks. On this past episode, Alyson Hannigan proved herself to be more of a contender, whereas Jason Mraz may have established himself as the overall frontrunner. It remains to be seen here if he can stay there, especially when Xochtil Gomez, Charity Lawson, Lele Pons, and Ariana Madix make us a contingent of really strong women this season. We have arguably some of the strongest female celebrities we’ve had in a while.

Now, let’s talk dance spoilers! Below, you can get the lowdown on everyone courtesy of a press release:

TV and film star Alyson Hannigan and pro Sasha Farber will perform a Foxtrot to “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough” by Marvin Gaye & Tammi Terrell.

Oscar®-winning actress Mira Sorvino and pro Gleb Savchenko will perform a Rumba to “Let’s Get It On” by Marvin Gaye.

Marvel star Xochitl Gomez and pro Val Chmerkovskiy will perform a Foxtrot to “My Guy” by Mary Wells.

Ariana Madix (“Vanderpump Rules”) and pro Pasha Pashkov will perform a Quickstep to “You Can’t Hurry Love” by The Supremes.

Singer and social media star Lele Pons and pro Brandon Armstrong will perform a Cha Cha to “Super Freak” by Rick James.

Former Bachelorette Charity Lawson and pro Artem Chigvintsev will perform a Foxtrot to “My Girl” by The Temptations.

GRAMMY®-winning singer Jason Mraz and pro Daniella Karagach will perform a Jive to “Do You Love Me” by The Contours.

Supermodel Tyson Beckford and pro Jenna Johnson will perform a Foxtrot to “Master Blaster (Jammin’)” by Stevie Wonder.

NFL All-Star Adrian Peterson and pro Britt Stewart will perform a Quickstep to “I Want You Back” by The Jackson 5.

Social media and reality TV star Harry Jowsey and pro Rylee Arnold will perform a Foxtrot to “Easy” by Commodores.

“The Brady Bunch” actor Barry Williams and pro Peta Murgatroyd will perform a Tango to “Get Ready” by The Temptations.

Real estate mogul and TV star Mauricio Umansky and pro Emma Slater will perform a Foxtrot to “Working My Way Back to You” by The Spinners.

While we don’t want to read too much into any specific choices here, let’s just say that what was picked for Mauricio is interesting, to say the least.

(Photo: ABC.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

