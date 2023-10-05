Dancing with the Stars 32: Taylor Swift night coming

The rumors of a Taylor Swift night on Dancing with the Stars season 32 have been out there a while. Now, it is official.

In an interview with Billboard, pro dancer Peta Murgatroyd (who is paired this season with Barry Williams) made the news official by sharing the following message:

“We will be having a Taylor Swift week here … Am I allowed to say that?”

Well, the news is out there — and like we said, people have been gossiping about it for a while. There’s no real reason for anyone to keep it under wraps.

Of course, we don’t have to tell you that a Taylor Night makes sense, given that 2023 probably marks the biggest year for any music star in a rather long time. The Eras Tour became a global phenomenon and the upcoming concert film is already projected to shatter records. That’s without the whole Travis Kelce situation, which has somehow led to the NFL marketing her as a star attraction as much as the games. The only real question we had is whether she would clear her music but in the end, isn’t this just further publicity for her songbook and her movie?

One other thing to consider here is that the list of potential songs is pretty vast and Swift has a range of everything from pop ballads to dance numbers to a lot of country-music storytelling earlier on in her career. This is the sort of stuff that would suit a lot of different styles of dance.

Now, it has not been confirmed when we will see it this season, but we tend to think personally that we’re also going to get a Disney Night, given that has been a tradition over the course of the past several years.

Related – Get some more thoughts on the most recent Dancing with the Stars elimination

Do you think that a Taylor Swift night on Dancing with the Stars is a great move?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

(Photo: ABC.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







