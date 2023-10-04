Dancing with the Stars 32 week 2: Who was eliminated?

Entering tonight’s Dancing with the Stars 32 week 2 show, there was an elimination we more or less expected to see. Mauricio Umansky was in the bottom two the first week, and he doesn’t come from some sort of rich dance background that made us think that he was suddenly going to improve over the course of time.

Then, when we saw his actually routine tonight, it was pretty clear that he was going to be in trouble: He was bad. It seems like he’s legitimately trying but in the end, it really doesn’t matter all that much when it comes to score. Who else could really be put in that position? We know that Jamie Lynn Spears and Adrian Peterson are controversial, but that in itself does not typically mean that you are going out the door.

One other thing that hurt Mauricio: He performed early enough in the show that a lot of people could have forgotten about him a little bit later on.

Also, remember that there is no judges’ save this time around — because of that, there is a little bit less in the way of wiggle room in the event that the public doesn’t support you on any given week.

So who actually was sent out?

Shockingly, Mauricio was safe! Jamie Lynn and Adrian were actually the bottom two. Jamie Lynn was sent out this week.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

