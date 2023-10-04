Dancing with the Stars 32: Xochitl Gomez, Jason Mraz stand out

We knew entering tonight’s Dancing with the Stars 32 episode that we would get a chance to see good stuff for Latin Week. What we did not necessarily predict was that Xochitl Gomez would come out and deliver the best over dance of the season so early on.

So how did she manage to pull that off? Well, by throwing a lot of traditional styles and moves into a routine, coupled with a lot smart choreography and great moves. Val Chmerkovskiy has shown himself to be a great teacher of younger celebrities over the years, and we wouldn’t say that anything is altogether different now. She got a 24! This is a score that she can really build on over the course of time, and we wouldn’t think that she is just going to settle with that.

So while some other contenders either stayed the same or stumbled after what we saw in week 1, there was a lot of pressure on Jason Mraz at the end of the show. He was one of the best performers through the premiere, and we know that he has a big following out there. His routine got a standing ovation from the crowd, he got a 24, and he also claimed that the entire thing felt like he had “squeezed orange juice out of his body.” Julianne Hough put it best — this is not an explanation for a rumba that she had ever heard before!

Beyond Jason, we’ll give a little bit of a nod here, as well, to Alyson Hannigan, who came out and did a performance that was even more successful than we anticipated going into it. As someone who has been rooting for her for most of the season, this was a nice surprise.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

