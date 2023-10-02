Dancing with the Stars 32 week 2: Who will be eliminated?

As you get prepared to see Dancing with the Stars 32 week 2 in just over 24 hours, why not discuss possible eliminations?

If there is one thing that we know about early-season exits on a show like this, it is simply this: They can be unpredictable. We don’t expect anything otherwise here! There are some contestants who will go further than you expect, whereas some others could be unexpected early exits.

Let’s start here by talking for a moment about someone who may go further than people think: Harry Jowsey. Just remember for a moment here that the former Too Hot to Handle star has a big personality and we do think he’s going to win over new fans over time. All he has to do from here is do a good job of winning over new fans and he will be a-okay.

Meanwhile, we would be the most worried entering the next episode about Tyson Beckford and Mauricio Umansky. The latter was in danger at the end of the premiere, and we don’t think he has a fan base on the level of some others this season. Meanwhile, Tyson’s scores were pretty low in the premiere. Barry Williams likely has nostalgia on his side for now, and we do tend to think that Alyson Hannigan has the fans to keep her around as she improves. That is going to happen more and more every week.

What about Adrian Peterson and Jamie Lynn Spears?

We know that both of them are incredibly controversial as participants this season, but there is no denying that they have name recognition. For at least a little while, that matters and we will see what happens from here on out.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

