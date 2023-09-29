Dancing with the Stars 32 week 2 spoilers: Latin Night dances!

Tuesday night on Dancing with the Stars season 32, you are going to have a chance to dive straight into Latin night. So what can you expect to see throughout? Well, think in terms of a lot of exciting dances, but also a few slower, more passionate routines. Some of these styles — think samba — are hard to do so early on in the competition.

So what are some of the routines going to be for Lele Pons, Ariana Madix, and the rest of the remaining Stars? Without further ado, be sure to check it out below…

TV and film star Alyson Hannigan and pro Sasha Farber will perform a Tango to “Can’t Remember to Forget You” by Shakira featuring Rihanna.

Oscar®-winning actress Mira Sorvino and pro Gleb Savchenko will perform a Salsa to “Bailando” by Enrique Iglesias.

Marvel star Xochitl Gomez and pro Val Chmerkovskiy will perform a Salsa to “Don’t Go Yet” by Camila Cabello.

Ariana Madix (“Vanderpump Rules”) and pro Pasha Pashkov will perform a Samba to “Me Porto Bonito” by Bad Bunny & Chencho Corleone.

Singer and social media star Lele Pons and pro Brandon Armstrong will perform a Samba to “Gasolina” by Daddy Yankee.

Former Bachelorette Charity Lawson and pro Artem Chigvintsev will perform a Cha Cha to “She Bangs” by Ricky Martin.

GRAMMY®-winning singer Jason Mraz and pro Daniella Karagach will perform a Rumba to “Quizás, Quizás, Quizás” by Andrea Bocelli featuring Jennifer Lopez.

Supermodel Tyson Beckford and pro Jenna Johnson will perform a Salsa to “Aguanile” by Willie Colón & Héctor Levoe.

NFL All-Star Adrian Peterson and pro Britt Stewart will perform a Samba to “Taki Taki” by DJ Snake featuring Selena Gomez, Ozuna and Cardi B.

Social media and reality TV star Harry Jowsey and pro Rylee Arnold will perform a Salsa to “Arranca” by Becky G featuring Omega.

“The Brady Bunch” actor Barry Williams and pro Peta Murgatroyd will perform a Cha Cha to “Oye Como Va” by Tito Puente.

Real estate mogul and TV star Mauricio Umansky and pro Emma Slater will perform a Salsa to “Quimbara” by Celia Cruz, Willie Colón, Johnny Pacheco Y Su Charanga.

Actress Jamie Lynn Spears and pro Alan Bersten will perform a Cha Cha to “Shake Senora” by Pitbull featuring T-Pain & Sean Paul.

So what routines stand out the most about these right now? Well, we do think that Charity’s has a chance to be super-memorable given that “She Bangs” is such a well-known song. The same goes for “Gasolina” for Lele, who already has a history in Latin music.

For now, Ariana and Jason have to be the favorites in terms of scores — but we’ll see how that translates on the show!

