Dancing with the Stars 32: Who was eliminated, week 1?

Who was eliminated the first week on Dancing with the Stars 32? We know this is a spot no one wants to be in! Honestly, we also didn’t want an elimination this week and we’ll make that rather clear from the start.

The biggest thing we were concerned about here was seeing Matt Walsh eliminated after previously taking time away due to the WGA strike — he was trying to fight for his union after learning that the ballroom competition was a struck show. He had less rehearsal time and still, managed to be as entertaining as possible on the ballroom floor.

As for other people we wondered about, we did tend to think that Mauricio Umansky or Adrian Peterson could be in danger. Early on, it is about low scores, but also whether or not you have any sort of voting block at home cheering you on.

Now, let’s get to the results – We had a pretty traditional bottom two here, which meant that there was a real concern that the judges would not have any real influence on this at the end of the day.

So what did the judges decide? Well, as per usual, we sat here with a great deal of anxiety over who was going to be in danger. Matt, Mauricio, and Tyson Beckford were the last three teams, and then, Mauricio and Matt were named the bottom two.

The elimination

The first person who went home tonight was … Matt Walsh. This was a bummer, since he had such an unfair hand dealt to him the majority of the season. He did his best and honestly, it would have been so much better to see him stick around over some people who actually stayed.

Do you think we saw the right elimination tonight on Dancing with the Stars season 32?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

