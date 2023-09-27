Dancing with the Stars 32: Jason Mraz, Charity Lawson score big

Tonight, Dancing with the Stars season 32 kicked off another season full of fun competition — so who was great right away?

Well, let’s just say that when it comes to top contenders, the celebrities who really shined the brightest are ones who already know a thing or two about rhythm already. Given that Jason Mraz recently released a song called “I Feel Like Dancing,” it would almost by bad if he wasn’t a pretty good dancer. He ended up getting a 21 out of 30, which was the best score of the night when he came onstage. We do think that he’s going to have a lot of fans and Daniella Karagach is one of the best pros that the show has had over the past few years.

Meanwhile, is anyone that shocked that Lele Pons is good? The YouTube star is also extremely popular as a Latin performer, and she has some experience at the very least moving around the stage and showing off some moves. She got a 19 out of 30, and we felt pretty confident that both of them were going to be fine.

Speaking of people who will be fine, it was hardly a shock at all to see that Charity Lawson was anywhere near as good as she was! She also got a 21 with an elegant, high-intensity routine that proved she will be a force for a while. The same goes for Ariana Madix, who performed late in the show and managed to get a 21 of her own.

