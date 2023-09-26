Dancing with the Stars 32 premiere spoilers for Lele Pons, more

Are you ready for the Dancing with the Stars season 32 premiere to air tonight on ABC? Well, let’s just say that there is a lot to dive into, including a number of dance spoilers to share!

First and foremost here, let’s just remind you that you are going to see Matt Walsh appear on the show tonight, though we do wonder if it’s going to be a real challenge for him given that he was unable to rehearse for a while amidst the WGA strike. We would say that Lele Pons and Xochitl Gomez are the favorites just based on either performing history or what we’ve seen in rehearsals. Also, don’t be shocked if Charity ends up being great and she’ll have the support of Bachelor Nation.

For some more details on all the routines and the styles, check out the Dancing with the Stars premiere spoilers below…

Supermodel Tyson Beckford and pro Jenna Johnson will perform a cha cha to “Never Too Much” by Luther Vandross.

Marvel star Xochitl Gomez and pro Val Chmerkovskiy will perform a cha cha to “Peanut Butter Jelly” by Galantis.

TV and film star Alyson Hannigan and pro Sasha Farber will perform a salsa to “Never Gonna Not Dance Again” by P!nk.

Social media and reality TV star Harry Jowsey and pro Rylee Arnold will perform a cha cha to “Rock Your Body” by Justin Timberlake.

Former Bachelorette Charity Lawson and pro Artem Chigvintsev will perform a tango to “Only Girl (In The World)” by Rihanna.

Ariana Madix (“Vanderpump Rules”) and pro Pasha Pashkov will perform a tango to “Love Myself” (Riddler Remix) by Hailee Steinfeld.

GRAMMY®-winning singer Jason Mraz and pro Daniella Karagach will perform a cha cha to “I Feel Like Dancing” by Jason Mraz.

NFL All-Star Adrian Peterson and pro Britt Stewart will perform a salsa to “Yeah!” by Usher featuring Lil Jon & Ludacris.

Singer and social media star Lele Pons and pro Brandon Armstrong will perform a tango to “El tango de Roxanne” from Moulin Rouge.

Oscar®-winning actress Mira Sorvino and pro Gleb Savchenko will perform a cha cha to “Kiss” by Prince & The Revolution.

Actress Jamie Lynn Spears and pro Alan Bersten will perform a tango to “Don’t Call Me Up” (Zac Samuel Remix) by Mabel.

Real estate mogul and TV star Mauricio Umansky and pro Emma Slater will perform a jive to “I Ain’t Worried” by OneRepublic.

Comedian and actor Matt Walsh and pro Koko Iwasaki will perform a cha cha to “Poison” by Bell Biv DeVoe.

“The Brady Bunch” actor Barry Williams and pro Peta Murgatroyd will perform a foxtrot to “It’s A Sunshine Day” by The Brady Bunch.

For a premiere, isn’t it clear that there are a lot of fun choices in here? We tend to think so! Mraz performing to his recent single feels almost like a given — heck, it may have been one of the reasons why he was cast.

Related – Be sure to get more on Walsh coming back to the show

Who are you rooting for entering the Dancing with the Stars season 32 premiere?

Share in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back to get some other updates.

(Photo: ABC.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







