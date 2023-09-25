Dancing with the Stars 32: Matt Walsh, Koko Iwasaki are back

Just in case you were wondering whether Matt Walsh was going to be back on Dancing with the Stars 32 after the end of the WGA strike, we now have an answer!

Speaking to Deadline, a representative for the Veep actor confirms that with the strike reaching a tentative agreement, he and his partner Koko Iwasaki can get back in the ballroom:

With the hopeful resolution and vote with the WGA, Dancing with the Stars would no longer be a struck show therefore all cast would be able to return. This includes WGA member Matt Walsh.

Walsh had originally signed on to the show under the impression that many of us had — that there was not any WGA writers on board the show. Once news to the contrary came out, he stepped away from the competition and rehearsals.

The biggest question that we had for a little while was pretty simple: Whether or not we would have to wait until the WGA vote is ratified to see Walsh back. Based on that statement, that does not seem to be required and Matt and Koko can re-enter the ballroom. Our hope remains that there will be a non-elimination or something to that degree this week, mostly because Walsh clearly has not had a lot of rehearsal time and because of that, he’s probably going to be one of the worst on the show by a pretty wide margin. Prior to stepping away he did seem really eager to be a part of the show and to have a good time, and we really hope that this comes through in his routines.

Of course, we also wonder whether or not the strike or his absence will be brought up much on the show … but it does feel like a pretty substantial part of the narrative at the moment, no? We don’t know how you get around it for now.

