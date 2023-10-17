Silo season 2: The complicated state of filming

We can’t wait to see Silo season 2 arrive on Apple TV+, and we’d love to think that many of you feel the same exact thing! However, the reality here remains that we could be waiting a good while for what lies ahead from here.

Of course, here is the tricky thing — the events of the past week or so may be throwing everyone through an even greater loop than ever before when it comes to production getting back underway.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more SILO videos!

For those who were not aware, the second of Silo did actually start off production back earlier this year, and filming during a part of the WGA strike since the scripts were already written in advance. That changed within the SAG-AFTRA strike and eventually things were shut down. There hasn’t been a whole lot of discussion since.

Are we still hoping that things can start back up in November or December? Sure, but at present, things are very-much far from guaranteed. One of the aspects of things that may trip a lot of things up is the fact that there are no active negotiations at present regarding the end of the strike. We would still love to see that happen but, unfortunately, not all that much is guaranteed there.

What all of this means for a season 2 premiere date

There is still a certain amount of uncertainty there. While we would love to sit here and proclaim with some confidence that more episodes are going to be back in the summer or fall of next year, a lot depends on 1) when production wraps up and 2) when all of the special effects are going to be completed. This sort of stuff takes some time, but we tend to think that nobody wants a good product like this to be rushed at the end of the day.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Silo right now, including some more

What do you most want to see when Silo season 2 does resume production?

Be sure to share right away in the comments! Once you do just that, be sure to come back around for other updates.

(Photo: Apple TV+.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







