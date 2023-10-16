Stranger Things 5: Millie Bobby Brown on eventual goodbye

We certainly think that Stranger Things season 5 is going to be pretty darn epic — it has to be, all things considered! This is the final season and as a result of that, there will be a lot of action, drama, and hopefully a good bit of closure. At the center of all of this will have to be Eleven, which makes sense given that she has been a fundamental part of the story from the very beginning.

Do we think that the cast has a lot of nostalgia and tears wrapped up in this goodbye? Sure, butat the same time, we also do think that some are ready to stretch their wings a little bit more! Speaking on the subject further to Glamour in an interview conducted before the SAG-AFTRA strike, here is some of what Millie Bobby Brown had to say:

“When you’re ready, you’re like, ‘All right, let’s do this. Let’s tackle this last senior year. Let’s get out of here.’ Stranger Things takes up a lot of time to film and it’s preventing me from creating stories that I’m passionate about. So I’m ready to say, ‘Thank you and goodbye.’”

Brown added that she will always have chances to spend time with her co-stars away from the show, so she does not necessarily need it in order to be around them.

When will production actually begin?

Well, the simple answer here is whenever the aforementioned actors’ strike is over and a fair deal is reached. We were hopeful once upon a time that it would be resolved this month, but everything is about to be in greater doubt due to the lack of talks happening at present between the actors and the streamers / studios of the AMPTP. We should note that it is the latter, rather than the former, who backed off some of the negotiations.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

