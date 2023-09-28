Stranger Things season 5 update: The writers are back at it!

We know that the past several updates have been fairly light on the Stranger Things season 5 front, but we do have great news today. After all, the writers are not back at work perfecting the story!

In a post on Twitter on Wednesday (immediately after the WGA strike came to a formal end), the official account for the writers’ room made it clear that “we’re back.” This means that everyone can start to prepare more for the formal start of production, no matter when that may be.

Of course, we’re still not at a point right now where it is full-steam ahead behind the scenes. The SAG-AFTRA strike is still ongoing, and we can’t forget that this extremely talented group of people is still hoping to get a fair deal of their own in the near future. Early indications are that there will be talks between the actors’ union and the AMPTP at some point early next week, so we will see how productive those are. If that strike does end by the end of October, there is a chance that production for Stranger Things can kick off formally when we get around to the end of the year. That could allow 2025 to still be at play for the show.

Obviously, this is going to be the biggest and most ambitious season of the show we’ve seen. From the very start we’ve seen episodes here that are extremely ambitious and decorated with huge effects and memorable characters. Netflix is going to put a lot of money and time into making it great.

Also, remember that the streamer still has more at stake beyond this season, as well — there are chances that we are going to see a spin-off after the fact!

