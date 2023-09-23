Stranger Things season 5 premiere date: Hopes for fall

As we start to get more into the fall, why not have a larger conversation about Stranger Things season 5? We know that more is coming to Netflix. However, there are still other questions! Take, for starters, whether we’re going to see the series get some sort of premiere-date news over the course of the fall.

We don’t think we need to kick this article off in some sort of big, jaw-dropping fashion. Instead, we can just discuss things as they currently stand — at the present, the odds are pretty low that we get any substantial news at all as to when the series is coming back before the end of the year.

With that being said, could we at least get some news on a few other subjects? That’s something that we would not rule out entirely, given that at the time that we’re writing this, we are actually rather close to the end of the WGA strike! Once this is resolved, we will be closer to another major hurdle being cleared on the road to bringing the series into production. The other is getting the SAG-AFTRA strike resolved, which will also take some time and yet, we tend to think that could be tied up within the next month or two.

If all of this happens, filming could start by December in a perfect world. Just remember that it was actually going to start in late spring prior to the strike kicking off! That tends to mean that a lot of things have already been set up, and we’d take whatever good news we can on Stranger Things and its final chapter right now.

When will it actually be on Netflix?

Well, not for at least a year and a half, if not considerably longer. Thanks in part to the delay, we tend to think we will be lucky to see any part of the fifth season on the air in 2025. Just remember here that this is one of those shows that takes an incredibly long time to make.

What do you most want to see on Stranger Things season 5 moving into the fall?

(Photo: Netflix.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

