When Calls the Heart season 11 premiere date: A small tease

Following the events of the When Calls the Heart season 10 finale, it makes a lot of sense to want a season 11 premiere date. Of course, getting some specifics from the folks over at Hallmark Channel would be very much appreciated!

So what have they actually shared right now? Let’s just say not that much. During the finale last night, we saw a small tease that reminded us that the Erin Krakow show will be back at some point in 2024 … and that is it.

We don’t think that this is all that much of a shock, especially when you consider the fact that production on this batch of episodes actually first started off all the way back in mid-summer! These episodes could be ready to air as early as the winter, but that doesn’t mean that the cable network will put them on there. In general, we tend to think that they will be pretty flexible when it comes to what they want to do here, mostly because they can. They aren’t going to have the same roster of scripted shows early next year due to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strike, so the new season could in theory come back sooner.

Honestly, the real reason why Hallmark didn’t say something more specific last night is simply because they probably don’t have anything set in stone right now. These are pretty uncertain times, and it honestly doesn’t make a whole lot of sense for something to be confirmed so many months in advance.

If there is one thing that matters above all else, it’s simple this: That the new season lives up to the hype! The end of season 10 absolutely did introduce a number of exciting possibilities, including the possible return of Abigail. Also, think here about that big Lucas cliffhanger!

