When Calls the Heart season 11: Is Abigail, Lori Loughlin returning?

As we prepare to see When Calls the Heart season 11 on Hallmark Channel, we can go ahead and ask this: Is Lori Loughlin coming back?

Ultimately, what we can say is this: The character of Abigail was visited by Henry in the closing minutes of the finale. We never saw the character’s face and with that, we are left with a certain amount of mystery as to whether or not we will ever see her. Loughlin’s original exit from the series has been pretty well-documented at this point, but we have also seen her make an appearance on When Hope Calls when that show migrated over to GAC Family.

Given that Loughlin and Erin Krakow have maintained a good relationship over the years, we tend to think that anything is possible when it comes to Abigail turning up again.

If it happens, the producers are doing a great job of keeping it under wraps. Then again, production this season has been secretive for a number of different reasons. For starters, everyone has been reluctant to share a number of teasers while season 10 is still on the air in fear of spoilers. Also, the SAG-AFTRA strike remains ongoing and while When Calls the Heart may have a waiver to continue production, that does not mean that everyone is altogether comfortable or even able to heavily promote the show during this time.

For the time being, we will have to wait and see what the future holds here for Abigail. If she does turn up again, we tend to think of this as more of a one-episode return rather than something that is full-time. The world of Hope Valley has changed radically since she was last around, but we do think that this would be a great opportunity to give the character closure after a long period of time away.

