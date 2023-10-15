When Calls the Heart season 11 premiere date hopes

Following the events of today’s big season 10 finale, it makes sense to wonder a When Calls the Heart season 11 premiere date. Why wouldn’t you? This show has one of the most dedicated audiences out there, and we’ve known for a long time that there are some more stories to tell out of Hope Valley.

Now, the first thing that we really should note here is that a season 11 was first greenlit months ago, so there hasn’t been any real questioning as to whether or not the series would be back. Instead, it has mostly been about when Erin Krakow and the rest of the cast would be returning.

While typically you would assume that seasons of this show would be a good 12 months apart from each other, things have been a little bit different as of late. Remember for a moment here that there was a wait of well over a year between the end of season 9 and the start of season 10. With that being said, there’s a chance we could see the start of season 10 significantly sooner. As some of you may be aware, When Calls the Heart production kicked off earlier this summer thanks to a SAG-AFTRA waiver that allowed them to continue production during the strike. Because of this, there’s a chance that the season could be ready to air this winter.

Given that many other Hallmark shows out there have not been able to film under their typical schedule, we are personally expecting season 11 to premiere earlier in 2024 than season 10 did in 2023. Let’s just cross our fingers now and hope that there is some sort of larger announcement that comes in the near future.

Beyond just that, fingers crossed that the show manages to bring us all of the inspirational content that we have come to expect over the years.

(Photo: Hallmark Channel.)

