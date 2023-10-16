Big Brother 25 live feed spoilers: Double Veto Ceremony preview

Later today in the Big Brother 25 house, we are going to see something that we absolutely did not expect. Not only are there two different Power of Veto necklaces in play, but we are also going to see a major blindside — at least potentially.

So, is the plan from most of yesterday still in action? As some of you may know, Jag has decided as invisible HoH that he wants to nominate both Cory and America. This is a chance to make a huge, game-changing move as we get closer to the endgame … but he still has to go through with it.

As of right now, it definitely does seem as though Cory is going to be nominated alongside his showmance, but we should note that a part of him feels like something is off here. He realized last night that he hadn’t been told exactly the full plan for today and while he and America tried to brush it off as paranoia, that fear is still there. This is a chance to make a big move and based on what we saw last night on the show, it’s the right one. Even if Cory has considered going to the final five with Jag and Matt, America would have targeted them immediately and likely pushed Cory to do the same if he got in power.

Cory’s biggest mistake right now seems to be thinking that Bowie Jane is with them, and that she would tip them off if something were to happen. Matt and Jag have done a far better job of recruiting her over time but in the end, she’s going to do whatever is right for herself. The big move is almost certainly happening.

