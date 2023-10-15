Big Brother 25 live feed spoilers: Plans and punishments (day 75)

In just around 24 hours from now, the latest Big Brother 25 Veto Ceremony is going to be here — and it will be crazy.

After all, at the time of this writing we can say, once again, that Cory and America are going to be nominated. There are two Vetoes this week — Blue is going to save herself, and then Jag will end up saving Felicia. This opens the door for the game to explode and for the showmance to fully turn on each other within the game.

Will Cory be evicted? For now, that appears to be 100%, but things could change. Blue remains elated that this is happening, and she also seems to be considering a final two with Cirie perhaps more than ever before. (We certainly think that she’s trusted Matt and Jag, but somewhere deep down, she can’t love that he nominated her at all — Jag will be in trouble at some point soon.) We certainly are curious at the moment if America could flip over to Cirie after what happens this week, but there will be time to think about this…

If you missed it…

There are some punishments that are happening this week thanks to the Veto. Felicia is being forced to spend time in solitary confinement. Meanwhile, Cirie has to wear a superhero-themed unitard and take part in some various activities. This is pretty much in line with what we’ve seen with the majority of these punishments over time.

(From what we’ve understood, Cirie and Felicia had a big disadvantage physically with these competitions, but good on them for being good sports and taking on what is ahead for them.)

