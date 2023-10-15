Big Brother 25 live feed spoilers: The blindside plan! (day 75)

We have officially reached day 75 within the Big Brother 25 house — we’re three-quarters of the way through the game!

With that in mind, we should go ahead and note that this is high time for some big things to start happening within the house, and all evidence suggests that we’re going to see just that. It does feel like a replacement nominee plan is in the works, but it is hardly a backdoor since everyone got to play in both Power of Veto Competitions over the weekend.

After Blue won the first Veto and Jag the second (thank the BB Power of Multiplicity for that), he has decided to make the big move and nominate Cory and America. Blue will remove herself from the block and from there, he will remove Felicia. He told Blue overnight of his intentions, and that he was the invisible HoH and apologized for nominating her. She seemed receptive to the apology and to the idea — mostly, she’s just thrilled to be a part of actually taking part in a huge move like this. Cory is always paranoid but for now, he seems pretty sure that Cirie will be the replacement nominee following Blue’s Veto and that Jag will not use his at all.

Is this the right move for Jag? Maybe, but him telling everyone he is the invisible HoH does not help things. Honestly, we think it probably is just because Cory is a big threat for the endgame competitions. We tend to think that anyone other than Matt would probably nominate Jag regardless if they have power moving forward. He really just needs to concentrate on trying to win his way to the end. If he does that, nothing else really matters.

(Doesn’t Cirie have a decent path forward at this point? It certainly seems like it.)

