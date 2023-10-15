Big Brother 25 live feed spoilers: Who won each Veto?

We knew entering today’s Big Brother 25 Veto Competition that things would be totally bonkers. Why wouldn’t they be? We are talking about a big-time twist thanks to the BB Power of Multiplicity, plus a lot of silliness that spawned from the Invisible HoH reign of Jag.

If you missed, the real irony this week is that almost everyone either knows or assumes that he has the power, which almost renders the entire twist useless. However, the second power may end up being more significant than we ever first realized.

For those who missed it earlier today, it was revealed that there would be two separate Veto Competitions, and everyone would have a chance to take part in them. Blue and Felicia were the initial nominees, but Blue actually won the first Veto! This meant that finally, there’s a big change when it comes to the competition wins and with that, she is safe moving forward.

Because of Blue winning this Veto, it caused Jag to rethink some plans … and then he won the second. As a result of this, he feels confident going ahead and taking a big shot at America and Cory. They are going to be nominated together, if the current plan holds, after Jag saves Felicia. This means that Cory will finally go home, which comes after he was accused of being overconfident over the course of the past several days. He also hasn’t stepped up to win a lot of competitions (and America hasn’t won any), which comes as a major annoyance to Jag and Matt both within the game.

Is Jag going to be a bigger target because of this? Sure, but he was going to be a big target anyway. He really has to rely on himself and Matt winning for a good while here in order to be okay.

What did you think would happen when it came to the Big Brother 25 Veto twists today?

