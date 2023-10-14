Bachelor in Paradise 9 episode 4 spoilers: John Henry’s arrival

When Bachelor in Paradise season 9 episode 4 airs on ABC this coming Thursday, there’s a lot we know is going to happen. Take, for starters, a chance to learn a little bit more about John Buresh and John Henry coming down to the beach!

Bringing these two around at this point is absolutely no coincidence, as it comes from the producers’ playbook of bringing in a number of romantic contenders over time. We know that the goal here is to constantly have new people brought into this world and from there, allowing us a better chance to see the ensuing drama and breakups. Both of these guys bring a lot to the table, and they are also coming down at a time where some other madness is taking place.

After all, remember that the Paradise Truth Box is coming into play! We saw this in the Bachelor in Paradise promo last Thursday, and the episode 4 synopsis has more details:

As the sun rises on a new day in Paradise, charming new hopefuls John Henry and John B arrive, potentially breaking up one or more solid couples. Later, everyone’s favorite bartender, Wells, introduces the Paradise Truth Box, leading to rocky waters for the beachgoers. Meanwhile, Sam tries to push through a recovery from her urgent medical issue before her chances of finding love are flushed down the toilet.

Honestly, we hope that at this point, Sam is not only okay, but that she ends this season with every single thing she’s always wanted. After being subjected to this entire storyline from the moment the first trailer was released, she really deserves it — this is the most we’ve come to know about her through almost her entire time in the franchise.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

