Bachelor in Paradise 9 episode 4 spoilers: Kat & the Truth Box

As you prepare to see Bachelor in Paradise 9 episode 4 on ABC, do you want to learn some more about what’s ahead?

Well, we do like to think in some ways that we’re moving into a more emotional part of the season, given that some connections have already started to form. Also, this show has focused enough on poop already to last a lifetime. (Yet, we are not done with the saga of Sam just yet, as the preview indicated that she is running out of time before she will have to leave Paradise once and for all.)

On a different note, the preview also hinted at some other important things. Take, for starters, the arrivals of John Henry and John B. to Paradise, which could cause a lot of relationship drama when it comes to Kylee and Eliza, who have been with other guys as of late.

Then, there is also the issue of the Truth Box — what in the world is the Truth Box? Why does that matter so darn much? Well, this is something that Wells is introducing into Paradise where some people can (presumably) have some anonymous conversation about what is going on down on the beach. We do tend to think that this will lead to Kat getting called out, at least based on what we see in the preview and also her confessionals.

Did she play Brayden in order to stick around in the competition? If she did, she wouldn’t be the first person who found herself in this position over the years. We do think the situation sucks, if this is actually the case; however, we also tend to think that a lot of people come into Paradise with the expectation that something like this could happen.

