Abbott Elementary season 3 episode 12 spoilers: ‘Mother’s Day’

After you prepare to see Abbott Elementary season 3 episode 12 over on ABC next week, let’s just say that a major milestone is ahead. We are getting set for “Mother’s Day,” a story that should give us a chance to see how some characters celebrate.

One of the things that has been so smart about the Quinta Brunson series is the opportunity it presents in order to see different holidays play out over time — and most of them have been done thoughtfully. There’s a chance that we’re going to learn a few new things about characters in this story, but also still get some laughs and some relatable classroom content.

Below, you can see the full Abbott Elementary season 3 episode 12 synopsis below with other details:

Barbara invites Gregory to her family’s Mother’s Day brunch. Jacob scrambles to figure out how to organize a school field trip.

How much more is left this season?

Well, not a lot. Remember that there are only 14 installments this time around and while we are going to be seeing more in season 4 presumably, we’ll be waiting a long time in order to see that. We’ll have to wait and see what the premiere date ends up being but for now, our sentiment is that we’re going to be stuck waiting until we get around to September or October.

Is there a chance that a cliffhanger happens before that? Let’s just say that it’s possible. This is one of those shows that likes to leave all possibilities out there, but we tend to think that in this instance, so many of them are going to end up being dictated by the story — and let’s just hope that this proves to be a good thing and not one that leaves our jaws on the ground.

