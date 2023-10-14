Magnum PI season 5 episode 13 photos: A Magnum, Higgins tease

NBC has released a handful of new photos leading into Magnum PI season 5 episode 13, and there are a few different takeaways we have at present.

So, where do we start? Well, it is worth noting here that Magnum and Higgins, amidst everything going on in their world, are going to have some romantic moments. Think in terms of some sort of fancy dinner with a bottle of wine. Are they getting an opportunity to have a seemingly-normal date? Or, is this all just a part of an undercover mission? Could it be a little bit of both?

If you head over to the link here now, you can see some more of what we are talking about, as the show’s official Twitter released a handful of photos for what lies ahead. We know that Magnum and the crew are going to be working to expose a catering business gone bad — or, to be specific, one involved in seemingly some high-level heists! This is the same reason why Katsumoto is going to be undercover as a chef, which we certainly hope goes better than that one episode of The Bear season 1 where Carmy’s entire world crumbles around him.

Elsewhere in this episode, get ready for a good Kumu storyline and beyond just that, a chance to also see TC further along his recovery. We know that he has struggled to accept help or even adapt to this situation, but some of that is expected. This is a really ambitious dude who is used to seeing results — thing about what he’s done, both in the military and his career! He will get through this, but it is going to take some time.

Just remember now that this episode of Magnum PI airs on Wednesday at 9:00 p.m. Eastern time. Also, watch live or stream the next day on Peacock! We are still fighting for that season 6…

Related – Be sure to get a deeper discussion on the most-recent Magnum PI season 5 ratings

What are you the most psyched for right now when it comes to Magnum PI season 5 episode 13?

Sound off now in the comments! Also, come back here for other updates that you don’t want to miss.

(Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







