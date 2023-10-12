Magnum PI season 5 episode 12 ratings: How did it fare?

We’re back with our latest deep-dive on Magnum PI season 5 episode 12 ratings — so what can we accurately say at this particular moment?

In general, we should all acknowledge that the Nielsen live+same-day measurements are somewhat archaic, but they do still matter to a certain extent when it comes to generating buzz and immediacy around a given show. It allows for at least an approximation of how many people are watching in the moment, and we are at leased pleased to say that the numbers last night are in line with what a number of people would likely expect.

What are we talking about in general here? Think in terms of a 0.3 rating in the 18-49 demographic and then also around 3.25 million viewers. This is a small drop from the midseason premiere, but that is common since there is rarely the same buzz for what is coming up after the fact. This was a nice improvement on the Quantum Leap lead-in, and this means that for the second time this year, the Jay Hernandez – Perdita Weeks series is outperforming the show that came before it.

As for how Magnum PI is comparing to some other shows on NBC, we can at least tell you this: Last night’s episode out-paced episode 2 of Found on Tuesday night, and it matched the performance of The Irrational on Monday in the demo. This continues the narrative that we have expressed since the start of the season that save for their big Dick Wolf franchises, Magnum is one of the most consistent programs that NBC has and canceling it at this point would be a pretty strange decision.

Yet, here we are still, wondering if someone is going to come in and work to save this show. We have to take a somewhat wait-and-see approach over the next few weeks; NBC could reverse their decision, or we could end up seeing a streaming service start to become more interested.

Related – Be sure to get some more news entering the next Magnum PI episode

What do you think about the ratings for Magnum PI season 5 episode 12?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, be sure to keep coming back for more updates.

(Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







