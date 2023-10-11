Magnum PI season 5 episode 13 spoilers: Undercover chef

As we do prepare to see Magnum PI season 5 episode 13 on NBC next week, what else can you expect to see?

Well, for starters, we do know that “Appetite for Danger” could have one of the best Katsumoto stories that we’ve ever had a chance to see. After all, we are going to see the character going undercover within the world of high-end restaurants. We inevitably think about The Bear in this situation but beyond just that, there is also a chance that we’re going to see a few different sides of Tim Kang’s character as well. Who wouldn’t want to see something fun here? We just hope that in the end, the show does live up to the hype here — and that’s without even getting to the serious issues that will be addressed.

For more on that, be sure to check out the Magnum PI season 5 episode 13 synopsis below:

10/18/2023 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Wednesday) : Magnum and Higgins enlist Katsumoto to go undercover when a chef at a high-end restaurant goes missing. Kumu works with Cade at the Cultural Center, confronting one of America’s darker chapters – the internment of Japanese Americans in the wake of Pearl Harbor.

Consider the latter story a reminder that this show is not afraid to tackle very emotional topics, even if there are also moments where you can laugh and smile elsewhere. The Japanese internments camps is a dark part of our history that cannot be forgotten, and this is a show that could educate a lot of people Cade, at the same time, gets more of an education himself.

Remember at this point that there are eight more episodes to come this season. We are still hoping that a season 6 could surface on the other side of all of this, but that may still require a certain wait-and-see approach. Fingers crossed that the ratings stay solid.

