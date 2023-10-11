Magnum PI season 5 finale: When will it most likely air?

We know that in a lot of ways, we don’t want to think all that much about the Magnum PI season 5 finale, especially since there is a chance it serves as the end of the series. Do we want a season 6? Sure, and we tend to think that the vast majority of people out there probably feel the same exact way.

With that being said, we are aware of the fact that it may take us a little bit longer to see any results from some fan campaigns, and we have to keep hoping for the best.

Let’s get back now to the finale date discussion. While we do think it would be easy to guess that we’re going to get one episode a week until the show wraps up, there’s inevitably going to be some breaks in the action here. Don’t be surprised if there is a week off right around Thanksgiving, and potentially the one after where NBC often airs some of its annual Christmas programming. There is a reason why there is sometimes an episode or two of their Wednesday shows that air on an island in December, and that could be the case here, as well.

According to TVLine, it does at least seem like we are going to be getting the finale before the end of this calendar year — which makes some sense, given that NBC will likely have some other plans once we get into 2024. At some point the One Chicago lineup is inevitably going to come into the picture, and that is something that we should be aware of in advance.

For now, all we want is to see Magnum PI continue to get solid ratings no matter when the remaining episodes air this year! If that happens, we’ll have a little more hope that a season 6 revival can truly come to pass.

