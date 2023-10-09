Magnum PI season 6 revival hopes: Is Freevee a real option?

We know that there is a fight currently waging to make a Magnum PI season 6 happen somewhere, even if it is not at NBC. Obviously, the top hope is that the network will reverse their decision to end the Jay Hernandez – Perdita Weeks series with season 5, especially since they’ve still given themselves some outs when it comes to how they are promoting it. There are billboards, an airplane banner, and a lot more being done to try to keep the show going, and when it comes to studio profits, parent company NBCUniversal does have at least some incentive to keep it going.

In the event that NBC is not the home for a possible season 6, where else can we look … and is Amazon Freevee a real option? We do think that this merits some additional discussion.

First and foremost, we don’t think it is some out-of-left-field thing that the Amazon-owned streaming service picked up the first four seasons. While it may just be a way to bolster their catalogue, they are going to take note if the show draws great viewership there. They’ve had those episodes now for a little over a month; while Freevee does not release viewership metrics, we are hoping that they are seeing some solid returns behind the scenes.

As for why they could be inclined to pick up Magnum PI for more if NBC does in fact move on, there are a few things to consider here. For starters, Amazon has an enormous amount of money they can spend on content and marketing. Also, this show actually fits to some extent the Freevee library, which also includes Bosch: Legacy and Almost Paradise. Sure, you could make the series a little bit less procedural if it migrated there, but this wouldn’t be all that hard.

More so than anything else, the biggest reason for Amazon to consider this move is because adding new episodes of Magnum PI would be a way to secure an audience that, from there, could also check out their other shows. It wouldn’t be so much about boosting profits here alone as it would be expanding out the audience for everything else.

Related – Be sure to get some more discussing entering the next Magnum PI episode right now

Do you think that Freevee could be a real option for Magnum PI season 6?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back to get some other updates.

(Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







