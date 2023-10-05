Magnum PI season 5 episode 12 promo: Fish repo?

Following tonight’s new episode, it makes all the sense in the world to be excited about Magnum PI season 5 episode 12.

While NBC did not necessarily give us a lot to work with long-term with this preview, we at least got a fun little tease for what’s coming up next: Who asks to repo a fish of all things? Yet, the thing with Magnum and Higgins is that they have to take whatever job is presented to them — or, at least in the event that they need the money. All of this feels so silly and yet, there could still be a serious undertone to it at some point.

On the relationship front, there is also a lot of other super-important stuff to think about here. Just remember for a moment here that Magnum and Higgins have said “I love you” to one another, and this is certainly a big step for their future. We knew that their relationship was going to become more serious, but it is a totally different thing to actually see it — isn’t it? We do think there could be more discussions about the future over time. It is certainly possible we get a proposal this season and if not, maybe we will be building towards it a little bit later on down the road.

While the promo for next week did not spend a lot of time on TC’s recovery, it is certainly our hope that moving forward, he is going to find a way to get better. This is a guy who has really gone through it ever since the end of season 5 part 1. Do we think that he has taken some steps in the right direction? Absolutely, but that is no guarantee that he will be able to walk again in the next few episodes — let alone ever.

In other words, we’d advise you to have your hankies on standby, just in case.

