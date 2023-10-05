Magnum PI season 6 revival hopes: A new airplane banner in LA!

In just a short period of time, you are going to have a chance to see the Magnum PI season 5 part 2 premiere — but why not look ahead? To be specific, the fans of the Jay Hernandez – Perdita Weeks series are doing everything in their power in order to ensure that the show comes back for more.

If you were in Los Angeles today, there’s a chance that you may have seen an airplane banner in the sky, advocating for the show to be saved over NBC’s West Coast offices. It’s a pretty incredible sight that you can check out over at the link here.

The sight of something like this in the sky is absolutely incredible, but we should note that this is far from the only thing that the fanbase is doing right now to keep Magnum PI afloat. Just for a quick reminder, there are billboards going up in New York City on a weekly basis to bring the show back for more, and that’s in addition to all of the billboards that have gone up across the country over the past few minutes.

What all of this does is pretty darn effective: remind the powers-that-be just how beloved the on-screen Ohana is and how intent fans are to keep the promotion going. With the cast unable to hype up the series during the SAG-AFTRA strike, everyone else is stepping up to the plate. We can only cross our fingers and hope that there’s a chance that we do get to see another season, whether it be at NBC or somewhere else. There are plenty of stories still to be told!

Above all else, we can say this with a ton of confidence: This fandom is not going anywhere, and we’re going to see them continue to fight for this show they believe in and love so much.

Remember to watch season 5 episodes Wednesday nights at 9:00 p.m. Eastern. The more who do, the more likely it is that the series does get that new lease on life.

