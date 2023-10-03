Magnum PI season 6: The biggest billboard campaign ever begins

As we prepare for the return of Magnum PI season 5 to NBC in just over 24 hours, let’s take a moment here to celebrate something special. We have seen plenty of billboard campaigns to save shows over the years, including several for the Jay Hernandez – Perdita Weeks series over the course of the summer.

However, we’re not sure that we’ve ever seen in all our years of doing this something as broad or as epic as the Ohana has planned for the next ten weeks. Basically, they have become their own promotional engine, going full-steam ahead into making sure that people all over the country know that Magnum PI is coming back — and also when they can watch. (Hey, the more information you can share, the better.)

If you head over to the link here, you can get just a small glimpse of what we’re talking about, courtesy of the first digital Times Square billboard. This has appeared periodically today and will continue into tomorrow, and that is in addition to a surprise that is happening tomorrow on the West Coast. All of this is incredibly impressive, and that is before you add to it the fact that this will be happening weekly throughout season 5B.

Obviously, this takes grassroots marketing to another level, and we do also think that it is a substantial help to the show at a time when the cast members have been unable to promote it due to the SAG-AFTRA strike. There have been encouraging signs that the end is near with that, but nothing can be considered a guarantee. If the live ratings are strong for season 5 on NBC this fall, and if the streaming viewership on Freevee and Peacock is successful, who knows what can happen?

All we can say for now is this: We’re heading into some really unprecedented territory with this fan campaign. Everyone involved deserves a round of applause, and it certainly feels like NBC, plus a number of networks and streaming services, should be taking the value of the Magnum PI fandom more seriously than ever.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Magnum PI as we move further into the second half of season 5

What do you think about the latest Magnum PI season 6 billboard campaign?

Are you feeling more optimistic than ever that more seasons are coming? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for other updates.

(Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







