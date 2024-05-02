Station 19 episode 7 episode 7 spoilers: The Tulalip Tribe

Next week, Station 19 is going to be bringing you season 7 episode 7, a story that is titled “Give It All.” What more can we say?

Well, first and foremost it is important to acknowledge where we are in the bigger picture of the show — the end is not that far away! There are only four episodes left at this point and all of them are going to be emotional on some level. There are a lot of big moments ahead for several characters as we get something resembling an endgame for them — but also, there are going to be some dangerous rescues. That is pretty banked into the DNA of what we get here, and the call the crew is on this time around may be all the more significant.

To get a little bit more in the way of info, go ahead and check out the Station 19 season 7 episode 7 synopsis below:

The crew responds to a call at a local park, only to have their assumptions challenged by the Tulalip Tribe when they arrive. Meanwhile, Maya confronts her past, and Carina goes on the offense.

Incorporating the Tulalip Tribe is one of the more interesting decisions that we’ve seen the writers make, given that their history and significance in the Pacific Northwest has not had its proper due throughout a lot of Seattle-set shows. So much of the greater Grey’s Anatomy universe over time has been about showing a number of different perspectives, and this is another opportunity to do just that.

Let’s just hope that by the end of this episode, there are a few positive moments for Maya in particular. Just think about everything that she’s gone through here and beyond just that, some of the trauma that she’s endured over the years. She and Carina in particular deserve just about everything that they’ve been fighting for!

What do you most want to see moving into Station 19 season 7 episode 7 when it airs?

Share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, remember to also come back — there are more updates on the way here.

