When Calls the Heart season 10 finale video: The results are in!

As we do inch ever closer to the When Calls the Heart season 10 finale airing on Hallmark Channel this Sunday, why not take a larger look?

While there are several storylines that you are going to get a chance to see play out over the course of “Starry Nights,” at this point it is fairly clear what the primary one is. Over the course of the hour, you will have a chance to learn whether or not Lucas ends up becoming Governor! It is a bittersweet election, mostly in that he is going to help so many people and yet, not end up with the woman he loves in Elizabeth. She felt like there was something missing between the two of them, and that would not be fixed even if he stayed in town.

If you head over to the link here, you can go ahead and see a new, short sneak peek from the finale that features almost all of Hope Valley listening to the radio, where they are hoping to learn the truth about the election results. It does appear as though it was a tight race, but did Chris McNally’s character get enough to take office? That is the real mystery.

Do we think that he won? Personally yes, mostly because it is hard to imagine When Calls the Heart without Hope Valley and by virtue of that, it is also hard to imagine Hope Valley continuing without someone in power to save their water supply.

Of course, if Lucas does win the election it may mean a more permanent move for him, and we just hope that there would be a chance for him to find love there if he can not find it in this particular town. This is a man who absolutely deserves all the happiness in the world, and we’re still bummed that we got this big of a curveball this close to the end of the season.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on When Calls the Heart now, including more teases all about the finale

What do you most want to see moving into the When Calls the Heart season 10 finale?

Be sure to let us know right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back around to get some other updates we don’t want you missing.

(Photo: Hallmark Channel.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







