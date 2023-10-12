When Calls the Heart season 10 episode 12 (finale): The stress…

Sure, you can probably expect the When Calls the Heart season 10 finale this weekend to contain some heartfelt and tender moments. With that being said, there is also going to be stress — and a lot of it — that is coming from a wide array of different places.

For starters, the election! If you love situations that are fraught and feature issues on all fronts, this one will provide that and then some.

The stakes for the election are clear: If Lucas wins, there is a reasonable chance that everything could change within the world of Hope Valley. The water supply will be restored and they do not have to be anywhere near as concerned about being eventually funneled somewhere else. Elections of this magnitude are not so common within the community, and there is a lot of stress to get it right! That is without even adding to this the fact that Elizabeth has so many emotions wrapped into this given the recent breakup with Lucas — we think she still loves him and wants to make this happen for him. She knows that he can help people — and also both her and her students.

If you head over to Parade, you can see a new sneak preview that better outlines what some of the exact stakes are here within this episode — and also just how quickly and/or how badly things could go wrong. All of this, at least for the time being, has to be considered. A big part of the fun will be watching how this situation unfolds; we do tend to believe that Lucas will win, given that this show is largely optimistic.

Yet, what does Lucas’ potential victory mean for the future of the show? Would Chris McNally still be a major part of the When Calls the Heart world?

